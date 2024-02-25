Analyzing Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) & TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Flushing Financial pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 7.37% 4.11% 0.32% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 23.98% 9.36% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $201.74 million 1.85 $28.66 million $1.05 12.30 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $244.52 million 2.17 $58.65 million $3.08 9.06

This table compares Flushing Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flushing Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Flushing Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. Further, the company operates an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

