Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT at $12.50

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 51,837 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $309,466.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,425,229 shares in the company, valued at $26,418,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg bought 62,516 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $343,212.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,342,721 shares in the company, valued at $23,841,538.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 51,837 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $309,466.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,425,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,418,617.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 223,399 shares of company stock worth $1,413,939 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $720.17 million, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

