Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT at $12.50

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.
YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $720.17 million, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.69.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
