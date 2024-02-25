Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target at $37.72

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.72.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of SYF opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $182,739,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 112.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,212 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

