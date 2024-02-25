Analysts Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT at $39.14

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 31,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.37%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

