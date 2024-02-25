Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 1,177,465 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,993,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amplitude by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amplitude by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after buying an additional 807,975 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $7,765,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

