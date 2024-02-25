Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Amphenol by 361.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after buying an additional 2,071,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

NYSE APH opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

