American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

