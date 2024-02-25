American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $74.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AIG opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.