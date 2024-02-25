Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.92.
AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Shares of AMRC opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $63.19.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
