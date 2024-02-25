Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

AEE opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $91.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

