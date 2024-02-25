Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Ameren Stock Up 1.1 %

AEE opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $91.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

