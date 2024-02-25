Amcor plc (AMCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Amcor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,227,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after buying an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

