Alset Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Stock Price Down 59.2%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Free Report) fell 59.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.30. 9,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 3,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Alset Capital Acquisition Trading Down 59.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

