Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Merlin Capital Inc

Merlin Capital Inc reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Merlin Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.29. 14,519,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,482,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

