Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124,009 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.29. 14,519,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,482,362. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

