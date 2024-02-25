Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.97. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 19,212 shares trading hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

