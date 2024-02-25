Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.21

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.21 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 45.60 ($0.57). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 44.75 ($0.56), with a volume of 458,011 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Pharma from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £241.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,475.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

