Algert Global LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,885 shares of company stock worth $5,637,641. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

