Algert Global LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $71.13 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $88.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.