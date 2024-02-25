Algert Global LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Stepan worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Down 1.1 %

SCL stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

