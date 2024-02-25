Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.16% of Vita Coco worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.2 %

COCO stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.02. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $159,687.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,873.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 1,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $48,624.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,653.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,253. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

