Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $8,560,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $7,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Beverage by 1,343.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $5,156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 67.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.80.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

