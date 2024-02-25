Algert Global LLC Buys 30,462 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 442,040 shares of company stock worth $13,436,014. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

