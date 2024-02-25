Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $1,114,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

