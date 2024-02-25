Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Increased by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $120.65. 2,762,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

