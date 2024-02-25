Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

