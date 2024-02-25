Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.140 EPS.
ALRM opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
