Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Susquehanna cut Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

