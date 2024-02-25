Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.26

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $10.95. Air China shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands.

Air China Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

