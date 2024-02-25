Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.26

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $10.95. Air China shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 680 shares traded.

Air China Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

