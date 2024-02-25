Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Shares Up 2.2%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 51,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 904,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Ainos Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Ainos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Ainos as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

