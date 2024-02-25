AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Shares Down 0.2%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $33.22. Approximately 480,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 561,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.
AIA Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.
About AIA Group
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.
