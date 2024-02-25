Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

AEM opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

