AES (AES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of AES stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.
AES Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.41%.
Insider Transactions at AES
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AES by 18,927.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 120,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 912,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AES by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AES by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 320,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AES by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,848,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 856,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.