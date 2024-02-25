AES (AES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.41%.

Insider Transactions at AES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AES by 18,927.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 120,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 912,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AES by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AES by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 320,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AES by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,848,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 856,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

