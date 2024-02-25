Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 48,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 201,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,687,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,207,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,212,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.