Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,539,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $176.52 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a PE ratio of 339.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.