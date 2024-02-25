ADTRAN (ADTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect ADTRAN to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 951,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,561 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

