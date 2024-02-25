Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

