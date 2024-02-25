ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADCT opened at $4.68 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $359.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

