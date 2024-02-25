ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 26th.
ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance
ADCT opened at $4.68 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $359.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).
