Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,311 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,507,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

