ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.741-$1.796 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.110 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACCO

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $4,803,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 842,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

