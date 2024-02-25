ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.
NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $5.58. 1,518,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
