ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.58 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

