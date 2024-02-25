ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.