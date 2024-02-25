ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 1,518,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $4,803,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 842,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

