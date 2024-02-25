Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $97.44 million and $5.99 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001489 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,569.28 or 1.00028356 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00215438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10282348 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $7,132,262.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

