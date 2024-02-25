AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $4.87 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

