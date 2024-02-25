Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($20.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,575 ($19.83). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.15), with a volume of 83,347 shares traded.
Abbey Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,600 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,600. The company has a market cap of £334.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Abbey
Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.
