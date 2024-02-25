8,216 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $89,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,131,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487,698. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

