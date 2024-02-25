6,662 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.57. 377,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

