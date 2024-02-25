6,159 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE OHI opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.